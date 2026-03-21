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Major Poppy Husk Seizure on Agar-Sarangpur Road

Police in Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh, seized 613.6 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 1.22 crore from a truck heading to Punjab. Driver Vikar Singh Bhullar was arrested. Police acted on a tip-off and found the narcotics concealed among soybean sacks. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:21 IST
Major Poppy Husk Seizure on Agar-Sarangpur Road
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In a significant drug bust, police in Agar Malwa district, Madhya Pradesh, seized 613.6 kg of poppy husk worth Rs 1.22 crore from a truck on Saturday.

The truck, destined for Punjab, was intercepted following a tip-off about narcotics being transported under the guise of soybean sacks. Among 325 sacks, 31 were found to contain the illicit substance.

Vikar Singh Bhullar, the driver from Tarn Taran district, Punjab, was taken into custody for lacking the requisite transport license. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigations ongoing, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar Boyat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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