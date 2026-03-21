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Political Turmoil in Bihar: Kishor's Allegation against Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor claims Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is stepping down due to BJP's influence and suggests Kumar is unfit for leadership. Kishor questions the legitimacy of the NDA's electoral win, alleging vote-buying. Speculations swirl around BJP's potential rise in Bihar's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:20 IST
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Kishor's Allegation against Nitish Kumar
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor has made bold allegations about Bihar's political landscape, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of vacating his post under pressure from the BJP. He argues that Kumar is neither physically nor mentally fit to govern.

Kishor points to perceived manipulation in the NDA's electoral victory, claiming a 'manufactured mandate' facilitated by cash incentives distributed prior to elections. He accused the ruling BJP and the Election Commission of securing the NDA's substantial mandate with strategic timing and financial inducements.

With Kumar's possible move to Delhi, speculation is rife about the BJP's emergence as a controlling power in Bihar. Kishor, however, refrains from predicting the future political scenario, underscoring his focus on Bihar's political recovery through grassroots activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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