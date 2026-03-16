Crime Branch Cracks Down on Land Acquisition Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has launched a case targeting officials from the revenue department over alleged fraudulent practices in 20 land acquisition cases in Ramban district.

A Special Investigation Team is investigating irregularities concerning more than 327 kanals of land, with compensation awards reaching approximately Rs 18.57 crore. This investigation stems from a request by the Ramban deputy commissioner via the Crime Headquarters, underlining substantial concerns about manipulated revenue records.

The land in question is registered as government-owned, yet claims were fraudulently made as if it was private. Preliminary findings have led to charges of fraud and breaches of the Prevention of Corruption Act against several individuals, including municipal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)