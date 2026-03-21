Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Illegal Arms Supply Bust

Delhi Police have dismantled a significant illegal arms supply and betting network, arresting seven individuals, the police announced on Saturday.

An initial arrest on March 19 in Tajpur Kalan led to the capture of the network's mastermind and the seizure of firearms, luxury items, and bulletproof vehicles.

In a related operation, three additional suspects were apprehended in Bawana, further highlighting the widespread nature of this illegal operation. All suspects face charges under the Arms Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)