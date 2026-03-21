BJP's Strategic Push: Assam Assembly Election Lineup Unveiled

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its candidate roster for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, confirming Krishna Saha for Dalgaon and local leader Jiban Gogoi for Sissibargaon. This announcement inches the BJP closer to full candidate deployment, earmarking nominees for 90 out of 126 seats.

In a strategic alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), the BJP accounts for a significant portion of seat allocations. AGP and BPF secured 26 and 11 seats, respectively, while the BJP claimed the remaining slots. The coalition marks coordinated efforts across Assam, with key figures like Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and incumbent MLAs reinforcing BJP's election strategy.

Noteworthy political shifts see former Congress members, now in the BJP, contest pivotal constituencies. Pradyut Bordoloi takes on Dispur, Bhupen Borah targets Bihpuria, while Sashi Kanta Das stakes his claim in Raha. These developments underscore BJP's tactical nuances heading into the polls.