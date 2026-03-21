Mamata Banerjee Declares War on BJP's Alleged Voter Suppression

In a charged speech on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to undermine the democratic process by disenfranchising voters through suspicious voter roll revisions. Speaking at an Eid prayer gathering on Kolkata's Red Road, Banerjee described the upcoming assembly elections as a critical fight for safeguarding democratic rights and preserving Bengal's social diversity.

The Trinamool Congress leader vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the 'biggest infiltrator' while accusing his party of using divisive narratives for electoral gain. Banerjee claimed that voter list revisions were unfairly targeting genuine voters, particularly in minority areas, and vowed to challenge this in the courts.

With assembly elections imminent, Banerjee's remarks follow accusations that the BJP is leveraging institutional mechanisms to manipulate the electoral process. The BJP has denied these allegations, asserting that the voter roll revisions are legitimate exercises aimed at removing duplicates and ineligible entries. This confrontation underscores the deepening polarization in Bengal's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)