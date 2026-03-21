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Mamata Banerjee Declares War on BJP's Alleged Voter Suppression

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to disenfranchise voters through voter roll revisions, labeling PM Modi as an 'infiltrator.' Addressing Eid prayers, she emphasized safeguarding democratic rights and Bengal's diverse social fabric against alleged attempts at electoral manipulation by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee Declares War on BJP's Alleged Voter Suppression
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In a charged speech on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to undermine the democratic process by disenfranchising voters through suspicious voter roll revisions. Speaking at an Eid prayer gathering on Kolkata's Red Road, Banerjee described the upcoming assembly elections as a critical fight for safeguarding democratic rights and preserving Bengal's social diversity.

The Trinamool Congress leader vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the 'biggest infiltrator' while accusing his party of using divisive narratives for electoral gain. Banerjee claimed that voter list revisions were unfairly targeting genuine voters, particularly in minority areas, and vowed to challenge this in the courts.

With assembly elections imminent, Banerjee's remarks follow accusations that the BJP is leveraging institutional mechanisms to manipulate the electoral process. The BJP has denied these allegations, asserting that the voter roll revisions are legitimate exercises aimed at removing duplicates and ineligible entries. This confrontation underscores the deepening polarization in Bengal's political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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