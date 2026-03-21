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Puducherry Home Minister's Wealth Declaration Ahead of Elections

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has declared assets totalling Rs 27.78 crore for the upcoming Assembly polls. His affidavit, compared to the Rs 25.77 crore declared during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, includes movable and immovable assets, construction costs, and liabilities, with significant family and inherited wealth details disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:10 IST
Puducherry Home Minister's Wealth Declaration Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

With the Puducherry Assembly polls on the horizon, BJP leader and Home Minister A Namassivayam has disclosed assets amounting to Rs 27.78 crore. This is a notable increase from the Rs 25.77 crore declared during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his affidavit, Namassivayam details his wealth, with movable assets valued at Rs 16.50 crore and immovable assets at Rs 11.28 crore. The construction costs incurred post-purchase of these properties total Rs 16 lakh. The market value of the immovable assets is estimated at Rs 23.18 crore, while his wife N Vasanthi's holdings are valued at Rs 12.12 crore, and his family's at Rs 8.73 crore.

Interestingly, the inherited properties of Namassivayam are worth Rs 3.91 crore, with his wife's owned property valued at Rs 21 crore. This disclosure also highlights outstanding dues of Rs 20.90 crore to various entities. Additionally, the couple possesses gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately Rs 123.38 lakh.

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