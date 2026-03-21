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Resignation of Rupali Chakankar Sparks Political Debacle in Maharashtra

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission, resigned amid controversy involving her connection with rape-accused Ashok Kharat. Her resignation, prompted by pressure from NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and a direct request from CM Devendra Fadnavis, follows public outrage and demands for unbiased investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:12 IST
Resignation of Rupali Chakankar Sparks Political Debacle in Maharashtra
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In a political whirlwind unfolding in Maharashtra, Rupali Chakankar has resigned as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission following her alleged connection with Ashok Kharat, a 'godman' facing rape charges. Her resignation comes amidst significant public outcry and political maneuvering.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sunetra Pawar confirmed that Chakankar's resignation had been forwarded to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision follows a meeting between Fadnavis and Chakankar, where the latter was asked to step down to ensure a fair investigation into the charges against Kharat.

Appointed in October 2021, Chakankar was set for another term in 2024. Kharat, associated with a temple trust in Sinnar, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman since 2022. This case has led to significant political scrutiny, demanding transparency from the involved leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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