IBL Finance Ltd Achieves Investment Grade BBB- Rating for Strategic Growth

In a notable development for the Indian fintech sector, IBL Finance Ltd, a Non-Banking Financial Company, has been awarded a long-term investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook. This rating, provided by Acuité Ratings & Research Limited, highlights the company's robust governance and prudent fiscal management.

IBL Finance Ltd has shown impressive growth, significantly expanding its capital base and demonstrating robust financial health. As of September 2025, the company reported a net worth of ₹59.90 crore, supported by substantial IPO proceeds and a strong capital-to-risk-assets ratio. Notably, the company's asset quality remains stable with low NPAs.

The company has strategically diversified its lending portfolio and remains committed to enhancing its market presence through competitive capital access. By leveraging its strengths in technology and financial expertise, IBL Finance Ltd is positioned for continued expansion and market leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)