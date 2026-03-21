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Kerala Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Key political figures in Kerala, including state ministers and party leaders from Congress and BJP, filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections. The election race kicks off with 362 candidates filing since March 19, and elections across 140 constituencies set for April 9, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:15 IST
Kerala Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Polls
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In the lead-up to Kerala's crucial Assembly elections, prominent figures from various political parties descended upon the state election offices. State ministers, joined by top Congress and BJP leaders, filed their nomination papers, marking a pivotal stage in the election process.

High-profile candidates from the ruling LDF, including P Rajeev and V Sivankutty, joined their counterparts from the opposition in a show of strength and support. In a strategic political maneuver, BJP heavyweights were accompanied by chief ministers from party-ruled states.

The political landscape in Kerala is set to shift as 362 candidates have officially entered the fray, aiming for 140 Assembly seats. The battle begins April 9, with final counts rolling in on May 4, as a tense and dynamic election season unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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