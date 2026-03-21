Indian Embassy's Outreach: Enhancing Consular Services in Saudi Arabia

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia expanded its consular and attestation services throughout various cities on Saturday, as confirmed in a post on X. The services, carried out in Dammam, Jubail, and Hail, focused on addressing the concerns of the Indian diaspora effectively.

In a related development on Friday, the embassy in Riyadh expressed deep condolences following the tragic death of an Indian national in the city, attributed to recent events occurring on March 18.

The embassy affirmed its commitment to liaising with both the bereaved family and local authorities, pledging to provide all possible assistance to those impacted. This commitment underscores the embassy's broader initiative to support the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)