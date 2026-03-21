Political Turmoil: BJD Suspends Six MLAs for Cross-Voting
The BJD has suspended six MLAs for cross-voting in a recent Rajya Sabha election in Odisha. The party's disciplinary committee recommended their suspension for violating party orders. The decision, announced by BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, reduces the party's assembly strength from 50 to 42 members.
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In an unexpected political move, the BJD has suspended six of its MLAs following their involvement in cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha. This decisive action reflects the party's strict stance on maintaining loyalty among its members.
The suspension was agreed upon at a meeting of the party's political affairs committee, led by BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. According to the party, these MLAs violated fundamental party directives, which necessitated their immediate exclusion to uphold the BJD constitution.
This development followed similar actions against two MLAs and has sparked discourse within Odisha's political corridors, as the BJD's assembly presence now stands at 42. The political tension highlights the fragile alliances in the state's legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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