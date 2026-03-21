Heist 2.0: Digital Deception Unveiled

In a shocking turn of events, cyber criminals have managed to swindle an accountant from a private company by posing as the firm's owner, who notably is the granddaughter of a former Director General of Police (DGP).

Authorities reported that earlier this month, the criminals sent the accountant a message via an instant messaging application, accompanied by a photograph of the supposed owner, instructing a transfer of Rs 1.20 crore to an unknown account. The accountant complied and transferred the funds.

The fraudulent activities were revealed when the imposters attempted another transaction using the same strategy. This prompted the victim to file a complaint approximately a week ago, sparking an official investigation into the scam, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)