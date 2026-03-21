Andhra Pradesh Boosts Bio-Energy with New CBG Plants

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant investment in bio-energy infrastructure, sanctioning Rs 60 crore for the development of five compressed biogas (CBG) plants in selected urban areas. This move aims to bolster municipal solid waste management and energy production.

The forthcoming projects are slated for execution in Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Guntur, and Ongole, alongside the revitalization and upgrading of an existing CBG facility in Vijayawada. The new and upgraded facilities will each have a processing capacity of 25 tonnes per day, summing up to 125 tonnes daily across the five urban locations.

This initiative is launched in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad, marking a strategic shift following limited interest in previous public-private partnership tenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)