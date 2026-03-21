Tragic Collision: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Killed in SUV Hit-and-Run

An auto-rickshaw driver met a tragic end, and two passengers sustained injuries following a collision with an SUV on the Southern Peripheral Road, according to police on Saturday. The SUV, identified as a Thar, was abandoned by its driver who promptly fled the scene. Police efforts are underway to locate the driver.

The deceased, Maheshwari Dayal, aged 53 and hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, was the primary provider for his family. The incident has left behind his wife and five children, including two daughters. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred around 9:30 pm as Dayal was ferrying two passengers from DLF Green. Upon reaching near the M3M building, the speeding SUV crashed into the auto-rickshaw, causing fatal injuries.

In the aftermath, nearby residents informed the police, who then rushed to the scene, initiated an investigation, and transported the injured to a hospital where they remain stable. Forensic teams and CCTV footage have provided evidence of the SUV's excessive speed and loss of control. The police are pursuing the suspect based on the vehicle's number plate, as confirmed by a senior officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)