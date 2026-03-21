Punjab's Tough Stance Against Sacrilege: New Amendments Proposed

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the government's decision to convene a special Assembly session on April 13. The focus is to amend a 2008 Act to impose harsher penalties for sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

The proposed revisions include heavy fines, property confiscation, and accountability for digital offenses. The draft legislation will be crafted with input from religious leaders and legal experts, underpinning the administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy toward 'beadbi' (sacrilege).

The session aligns with Khalsa Sajna Diwas. Eminent lawyers nationwide will contribute towards solidifying the legal framework ensuring strong deterrents against sacrilege. The new law underscores the Punjab Government's commitment to safeguarding religious sanctity and punishing offenders effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)