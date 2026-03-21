Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Charts New Era of Progress
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized opposition parties for past misrule while presenting AAP's achievements, including education and healthcare developments. He emphasized public support for his government and outlined further plans to boost infrastructure, employment, and governance. Mann stated the state's transformation under AAP leadership is evident despite previous neglect.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a fervent address, criticized opposition parties for what he described as decades of misrule that weakened the state's foundation. Mann accused those parties of misleading narratives and underscored their diminishing credibility among the populace.
Speaking at Dana Mandi in Dharamkot, Mann highlighted that under AAP's governance, the state has overcome power rotation, with genuine public support driving policies. He proudly mentioned that his government has achieved numerous promises and aims to accelerate Punjab's development further, contrasting this civic trust with the 'manufactured crowds' seen at rival gatherings.
Mann also laid foundation stones for a significant educational project at Bajeke and a healthcare facility in Dharamkot, marking steps to ensure equitable opportunities for all. He lauded the grassroots support for these initiatives, asserting that the state's rejuvenation is evident and contrasted sharply with the opposition's alleged self-serving past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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