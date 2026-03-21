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Kerala Government Seeks Authenticity of Keralite's Death in Israel

The Kerala government is verifying reports of a Keralite's death in war-affected Israel, after receiving information from a group of Keralites. NORKA, a state-run agency, approached the Centre for confirmation. The deceased was reportedly from Thiruvananthapuram, but the exact cause of death remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:29 IST
Kerala Government Seeks Authenticity of Keralite's Death in Israel
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The Kerala government is urgently seeking confirmation from the Centre about reports of a Keralite's death in the war-torn areas of Israel.

A collective of Keralites working in Israel, through a WhatsApp group, informed NORKA, a state-run agency managing non-resident Keralites' affairs, of the incident.

The deceased, allegedly hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, had his cause of death not yet clarified, fueling efforts for further details by local media and concerned parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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