Kerala Government Seeks Authenticity of Keralite's Death in Israel

The Kerala government is urgently seeking confirmation from the Centre about reports of a Keralite's death in the war-torn areas of Israel.

A collective of Keralites working in Israel, through a WhatsApp group, informed NORKA, a state-run agency managing non-resident Keralites' affairs, of the incident.

The deceased, allegedly hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, had his cause of death not yet clarified, fueling efforts for further details by local media and concerned parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)