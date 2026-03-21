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Punjab to Enforce Stricter Sacrilege Laws with Special Assembly Session

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a special session on April 13 to amend the 2008 Act, imposing tougher punishments for sacrilege of religious texts. The revised law will include severe fines, property confiscation, and cover digital offences. Consultation with sants and legal experts is underway to ensure deterrent legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:00 IST
Punjab to Enforce Stricter Sacrilege Laws with Special Assembly Session
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The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has announced plans to convene a special assembly session on April 13 to address the issue of sacrilege against religious texts, notably the Guru Granth Sahib.

This session aims to amend a 2008 Act to enforce harsher penalties, including heavy fines and property confiscation, and will also address offences committed digitally. The move underscores a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards sacrilege offenses, with input being sought from religious and legal experts to draft effective legislation.

Highlighting the importance of legislative diligence, Mann emphasized respect for religious sentiments while ensuring that no offenders will evade justice. The initiative follows demands for swift resolutions to existing cases and reflects the government's commitment to religious respect and community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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