Punjab to Enforce Stricter Sacrilege Laws with Special Assembly Session

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has announced plans to convene a special assembly session on April 13 to address the issue of sacrilege against religious texts, notably the Guru Granth Sahib.

This session aims to amend a 2008 Act to enforce harsher penalties, including heavy fines and property confiscation, and will also address offences committed digitally. The move underscores a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards sacrilege offenses, with input being sought from religious and legal experts to draft effective legislation.

Highlighting the importance of legislative diligence, Mann emphasized respect for religious sentiments while ensuring that no offenders will evade justice. The initiative follows demands for swift resolutions to existing cases and reflects the government's commitment to religious respect and community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)