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Fake Arrest Leads to Robbery Foiled in Delhi

Delhi police arrested Harish Sharma, who allegedly orchestrated a fake police arrest to rob two brothers in the jewellery business. The victims, Sagar and Manik Sharma, were kidnapped and robbed of Rs 40 lakh cash, jewellery, and other valuables. Investigations reveal the crime was pre-planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:41 IST
Fake Arrest Leads to Robbery Foiled in Delhi
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  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a man has been detained in west Delhi for staging a fake police arrest that led to the abduction and robbery of two brothers involved in the jewellery sector.

According to law enforcement officials, Harish Sharma, alias Rinku, was apprehended after it was uncovered that he masterminded the deceitful operation. The victims, Sagar and Manik Sharma, were accosted by bogus officers who forced entry into their vehicle, abducting them at gunpoint.

The brothers were relieved of Rs 40 lakh, their mobile phones, an Apple Watch, and their vehicle before being abandoned in Haryana. Authorities are pursuing Sharma's accomplices to recover the stolen goods from this premeditated plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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