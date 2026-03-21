Fraudulent Fortune: Cyber Criminals Con Businesses

In a concerning case of cybercrime, an accountant from a private company fell victim to fraudsters impersonating the firm's owner, police revealed on Saturday.

The criminals contacted the accountant earlier this month, using an instant messaging app, and presented a woman's photo, claiming she was the granddaughter of a former Director General of Police (DGP). They instructed the accountant to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 1.20 crore to a specified account.

The deception came to light when the criminals attempted the same scheme again, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint about a week ago. An official investigation is now underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)