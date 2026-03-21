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Fraudulent Fortune: Cyber Criminals Con Businesses

Cyber criminals deceived a private company's accountant by impersonating the firm's owner. They used a fake identity, claiming to be the granddaughter of a former DGP, to scam Rs 1.20 crore. The fraud was exposed when a similar request was repeated, prompting the accountant to file a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:19 IST
Fraudulent Fortune: Cyber Criminals Con Businesses
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  • India

In a concerning case of cybercrime, an accountant from a private company fell victim to fraudsters impersonating the firm's owner, police revealed on Saturday.

The criminals contacted the accountant earlier this month, using an instant messaging app, and presented a woman's photo, claiming she was the granddaughter of a former Director General of Police (DGP). They instructed the accountant to transfer a substantial sum of Rs 1.20 crore to a specified account.

The deception came to light when the criminals attempted the same scheme again, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint about a week ago. An official investigation is now underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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