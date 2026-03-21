Tragic Roof Collapse in Dundahera: One Dead, Three Injured

A tragic incident occurred in Dundahera village when a roof collapse led to the death of a 30-year-old man and injuries to three others. Police have charged the homeowner and caretaker with negligence.

According to authorities, tenants had informed the responsible parties about the building's poor condition, exacerbated by leaks during rainy weather, yet no action was taken. Tragically, this oversight proved fatal.

The collapse happened around 8:30 pm, burying two tenants. Rescue teams were alerted, but one tenant, Satish Mali, was declared dead. Injured parties include another tenant and a passerby couple. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)