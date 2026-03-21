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Tragic Roof Collapse in Dundahera: One Dead, Three Injured

A man died and three others were injured after a roof collapsed in Dundahera. An FIR cites negligence, leading to the arrest of the house owner and caretaker. The building's poor condition was ignored despite tenant warnings, culminating in a tragic accident during rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:14 IST
Tragic Roof Collapse in Dundahera: One Dead, Three Injured
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  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Dundahera village when a roof collapse led to the death of a 30-year-old man and injuries to three others. Police have charged the homeowner and caretaker with negligence.

According to authorities, tenants had informed the responsible parties about the building's poor condition, exacerbated by leaks during rainy weather, yet no action was taken. Tragically, this oversight proved fatal.

The collapse happened around 8:30 pm, burying two tenants. Rescue teams were alerted, but one tenant, Satish Mali, was declared dead. Injured parties include another tenant and a passerby couple. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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