Young Man Arrested for Alleged Abduction of Minor
A man named Gyan Prakash Verma was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl under the pretext of marriage. The arrest occurred at Tedhi Pulia intersection following a complaint by the girl's parents. The girl has been safely rescued by the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old man, Gyan Prakash Verma, was taken into custody by local authorities on Saturday. He is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl under the guise of marriage, according to police reports.
The parents of the teenager lodged a complaint on March 15, invoking sections 87 and 137(2) of the BNS for kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel her to marry against her will.
Verma, a resident of Banda, was arrested near Tedhi Pulia intersection. Fortunately, the girl was recovered unharmed, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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