Young Man Arrested for Alleged Abduction of Minor

A 20-year-old man, Gyan Prakash Verma, was taken into custody by local authorities on Saturday. He is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl under the guise of marriage, according to police reports.

The parents of the teenager lodged a complaint on March 15, invoking sections 87 and 137(2) of the BNS for kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel her to marry against her will.

Verma, a resident of Banda, was arrested near Tedhi Pulia intersection. Fortunately, the girl was recovered unharmed, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)