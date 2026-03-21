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Shockwaves in Haryana: Dancer Monika Chaudhary's Bold Move Amidst Brother's Detention Controversy

Haryanvi dancer Monika Chaudhary accused Loni Police of unlawfully detaining her brother and denying him legal assistance. Frustrated by the lack of support from the Hindu community, she considered converting to Islam. Her brother was released after intervention by a local BJP MLA, amid fears of false allegations by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:40 IST
Shockwaves in Haryana: Dancer Monika Chaudhary's Bold Move Amidst Brother's Detention Controversy
detention
  • Country:
  • India

Haryanvi dancer Monika Chaudhary has alleged that the Loni Police illegally detained her brother at the Ashok Vihar police outpost and denied him legal assistance.

Expressing her frustration over the lack of support from the Hindu community, Chaudhary stated she is contemplating converting to Islam due to these developments.

Her brother's release reportedly came after the intervention of local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar, though concerns remain about potential false charges from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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