Political Storm in Punjab: Opposition Gears Up to Gherao CM's Residence

The political landscape in Punjab is heating up as opposition parties plan to gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. They demand the arrest of ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, implicated in the suicide of a state warehousing official in Amritsar.

The tragic death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa has sparked allegations of harassment and corruption, prompting calls for a CBI inquiry. Bhullar's resignation followed after Chief Minister Mann insisted he step down, but opposition leaders claim this is an 'eyewash' and demand immediate legal action.

The incident has led to a united front by SAD, Congress, and BJP leaders, who accuse the AAP government of being corrupt and complicit. With emotions running high, the demand for accountability and justice remains at the forefront of this escalating political uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)