Teacher Sentenced to Life for Brutal Hospital Murder

A former teacher, G Sandeep, received a life sentence for the chilling murder of Dr. Vandana Das, who was killed inside a hospital in May 2023. This verdict was delivered by Kollam Additional District and Sessions judge P N Vinod on Saturday.

The judge imposed a fine of Rs 2.35 lakh and a total of 30 years for related offenses under the Indian Penal Code before the life term for murder begins. Despite the prosecution's appeals for a death penalty, the court ruled the case did not qualify for such severity, indicating potential for Sandeep's reformation.

Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal expressed intentions to appeal for a harsher sentence. Grieving family members, including Dr Das' parents, voiced dissatisfaction, wishing for maximum punishment. The gruesome attack involved Sandeep stabbing Dr. Das 27 times with surgical scissors during a hospital visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)