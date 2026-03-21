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Teacher Sentenced to Life for Brutal Hospital Murder

A teacher, G Sandeep, was sentenced to life for the murder of Dr Vandana Das inside a hospital. The prosecution plans to appeal for the death penalty. The court ruled out the 'rarest-of-rare' category for capital punishment. The victim's family seeks maximum punishment, despite the relief of conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:54 IST
Teacher Sentenced to Life for Brutal Hospital Murder
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  • India

A former teacher, G Sandeep, received a life sentence for the chilling murder of Dr. Vandana Das, who was killed inside a hospital in May 2023. This verdict was delivered by Kollam Additional District and Sessions judge P N Vinod on Saturday.

The judge imposed a fine of Rs 2.35 lakh and a total of 30 years for related offenses under the Indian Penal Code before the life term for murder begins. Despite the prosecution's appeals for a death penalty, the court ruled the case did not qualify for such severity, indicating potential for Sandeep's reformation.

Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal expressed intentions to appeal for a harsher sentence. Grieving family members, including Dr Das' parents, voiced dissatisfaction, wishing for maximum punishment. The gruesome attack involved Sandeep stabbing Dr. Das 27 times with surgical scissors during a hospital visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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