Kerala court sentences man to life imprisonment for murder of Dr Vandana Das at Taluk Hospital in 2023: Prosecutor.
PTI | Kollam | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala court sentences man to life imprisonment for murder of Dr Vandana Das at Taluk Hospital in 2023: Prosecutor.
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