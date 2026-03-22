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Hope Lingers for Missing Butcher After Devastating Strike

Mahdi Mirzahosseini, a butcher and the sole person still missing after a double strike on a civilian complex in Iran, remains unaccounted for. Despite ongoing searches, including recovery efforts, he has not been found. The complex was targeted amidst wider strikes affecting civilians in the three-week-old conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 02:21 IST
Hope Lingers for Missing Butcher After Devastating Strike

Hope has not faded for the family of Mahdi Mirzahosseini, a butcher missing since a double strike destroyed his shop. While search efforts continue, loved ones hold onto hope for his return amidst the ruins of what was once a vibrant commercial complex.

The attack, believed to be part of a series of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has claimed six lives while leaving 18 survivors. It is one of the numerous civilian structures targeted within the three-week-old conflict.

Kolivand, president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, has highlighted the increasing strikes on civilian areas, impacting schools and medical facilities as well. The rescue effort continues, with responders navigating through rubble and devastation, holding out hope for those calling out for help.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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