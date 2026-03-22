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Florida Talks Aim for Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators met in Florida to discuss a settlement of the ongoing war with Russia. Despite Russian absenteeism, talks focused on narrowing differences for a peace agreement. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov emphasized aligning approaches for progress, while President Zelenskiy stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts in resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 04:12 IST
Florida Talks Aim for Peace in Ukraine Conflict
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In a bid to bring the prolonged conflict between Kyiv and Moscow to a close, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators convened in Florida this weekend. The talks, which notably lacked Russian representation, are part of an ongoing effort to achieve a diplomatic resolution through coordinated discussions.

Chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov highlighted the need to align strategies for tangible outcomes, emphasizing continued dialogue in a statement on social media platform X. Despite incremental agreements on prisoner exchanges during previous meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Geneva, a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive.

Efforts intensified as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff praised the 'constructive' nature of discussions, acknowledging the key role of diplomacy in global stability. With future talks planned, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated the critical need for negotiations, underscoring that resolving the conflict is vital for world peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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