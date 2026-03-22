Courage Against Custom: Khushboo's Fight to Void Child Marriage

In a significant legal victory, a woman named Khushboo reclaimed her life by annulling a marriage she entered into at the age of 12. Her case, resolved on Thursday by Judge Varun Talwar, could catalyze wider societal action against child marriage.

Khushboo's marriage was voided under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Her case underscores the detrimental impact of child marriage on both current and future generations. Encouraged by social activist Kriti Bharti, Khushboo pursued annulment, arguing the union occurred without her consent.

Despite resistance from her in-laws and community customs, Khushboo's determination prevailed. Her story highlights how entrenched traditions continue to enable child marriages, demanding urgent collective action. Now, Khushboo has returned to her studies, aspiring for independence through education.