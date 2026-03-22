Left Menu

Courage Against Custom: Khushboo's Fight to Void Child Marriage

In a landmark case, Khushboo, forced into marriage at 12, successfully annulled her marriage through a court battle. With social activist Kriti Bharti's help, she challenged regressive customs under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Her case highlights the need for collective societal action to eradicate child marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:01 IST
Courage Against Custom: Khushboo's Fight to Void Child Marriage
child marriage
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal victory, a woman named Khushboo reclaimed her life by annulling a marriage she entered into at the age of 12. Her case, resolved on Thursday by Judge Varun Talwar, could catalyze wider societal action against child marriage.

Khushboo's marriage was voided under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Her case underscores the detrimental impact of child marriage on both current and future generations. Encouraged by social activist Kriti Bharti, Khushboo pursued annulment, arguing the union occurred without her consent.

Despite resistance from her in-laws and community customs, Khushboo's determination prevailed. Her story highlights how entrenched traditions continue to enable child marriages, demanding urgent collective action. Now, Khushboo has returned to her studies, aspiring for independence through education.

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026