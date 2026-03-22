Amazon's Strategic Expansion in India: E-commerce Reimagined

Amazon sees India as a promising market for e-commerce growth, thanks to robust macroeconomic fundamentals and positive consumer sentiment, according to company executive Abhinav Singh. Singh highlighted that the company's recent expansion of 'zero referral fee' coverage to a wide range of products has received an encouraging response from sellers.

He emphasized that Amazon's long-term vision for India remains strong, with significant growth potential due to the country's demographic and economic advantages. The company plans to invest over USD 35 billion across its Indian businesses through 2030, focusing on AI-driven digitization, export growth, and job creation.

As e-commerce adoption broadens, Amazon is targeting smaller cities and middle-income groups by enhancing logistics and services. The company has added a new route to its air cargo fleet, boosting delivery speed in the Northeast, and continues to invest in infrastructure to ensure swift and reliable service across the country.