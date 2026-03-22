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Peace Talks Ignite Hope in Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh, described his meeting with the Kuki Zo Council as a significant step towards rebuilding peace and trust between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This interaction marks the first official dialogue in three years, aiming to address ethnic violence and internal displacement issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:12 IST
Peace Talks Ignite Hope in Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh hailed his recent meeting with delegates from the Kuki Zo Council as a promising start to restoring peace and trust in the troubled state. The talks, held behind closed doors in Guwahati, marked the first official dialogue in nearly three years between the state government and ethnic communities.

The ethnic tensions in Manipur have led to over 260 fatalities and displaced thousands, primarily affecting the Meitei and Kuki communities. The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to rebuild trust, enabling internally displaced persons to return home while appealing for a spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation.

The Kuki Zo Council stressed the necessity of de-escalating ongoing tensions and ensuring justice for conflict victims. Additionally, they highlighted maintaining the buffer zone's sanctity and progressing on political resolutions to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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