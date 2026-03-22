Close Contests: Congress Finalizes Candidates for Karnataka By-polls

In a strategic move to fortify its position in Karnataka, Congress has announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the imminent Assembly by-polls in the Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies. The by-elections became necessary following the demise of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The Congress party opted to back the family members of the deceased legislators, with Umesh Meti being H Y Meti's son and Samarth Mallikarjun the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Discussions over the candidates involved high-level talks led by Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa as their contenders. Amid the fierce internal competition within Congress, nominations for the April 9 elections will close on March 23, proceeding with declared nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)