Close Contests: Congress Finalizes Candidates for Karnataka By-polls
Congress has unveiled Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the upcoming Karnataka by-polls necessitated by the recent demise of two MLAs. Both candidates are family members of the late MLAs. Intrigue surrounds the nominations amid competitive settings, with official selections made after thorough discussions.
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In a strategic move to fortify its position in Karnataka, Congress has announced Umesh Meti and Samarth Mallikarjun as candidates for the imminent Assembly by-polls in the Bagalkot and Davangere South constituencies. The by-elections became necessary following the demise of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
The Congress party opted to back the family members of the deceased legislators, with Umesh Meti being H Y Meti's son and Samarth Mallikarjun the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Discussions over the candidates involved high-level talks led by Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa as their contenders. Amid the fierce internal competition within Congress, nominations for the April 9 elections will close on March 23, proceeding with declared nominees.
(With inputs from agencies.)