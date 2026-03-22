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Supreme Court Orders States to Update Prison Data

The Supreme Court has directed all states and Union territories to provide updated prison details by May 18, focusing on capacity, overcrowding, women's prison facilities, and child welfare. Updated data are essential for addressing inhumane jail conditions highlighted by amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal in the ongoing proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:48 IST
Supreme Court Orders States to Update Prison Data
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The Supreme Court has mandated all states and Union territories to submit updated information regarding prison conditions by May 18. The focus is on the sanctioned capacity of each facility, overcrowding levels, and available amenities for women and children living in these institutions.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed a comprehensive update, including the total number of prisoners and percentage of overcrowding, particularly aiming to address inhumane conditions noted in an ongoing case. This order follows senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal's observation that existing records from 2023 are insufficient for effective adjudication.

Data required encompass jail-wise capacity, the headcount of inmates as of March 1, 2026, and measures to alleviate overcrowding. The Supreme Court registry will combine these updates with a report from the amicus curiae, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for May 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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