Left Menu

PSL Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Regional Tensions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without spectators due to regional tensions. Scheduled for March 26 at Karachi and Lahore venues, the decision follows government austerity measures. PCB aims to compensate franchises for lost gate revenue. Overseas players are expected to arrive soon amid security reassurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:06 IST
PSL Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on March 26 under unusual conditions—without fans in attendance—due to heightened regional tensions involving Iran, USA, and Israel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision, citing government-imposed austerity measures as part of the reasoning behind the move.

Despite the security-related challenges, Naqvi confirmed that Karachi and Lahore have been chosen as the sole venues, and overseas players are expected to arrive on schedule. Additionally, plans are in place to financially compensate franchises for lost revenue from canceled events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026