PSL Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Regional Tensions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on March 26 under unusual conditions—without fans in attendance—due to heightened regional tensions involving Iran, USA, and Israel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision, citing government-imposed austerity measures as part of the reasoning behind the move.

Despite the security-related challenges, Naqvi confirmed that Karachi and Lahore have been chosen as the sole venues, and overseas players are expected to arrive on schedule. Additionally, plans are in place to financially compensate franchises for lost revenue from canceled events.

(With inputs from agencies.)