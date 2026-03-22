PSL Goes Behind Closed Doors Amid Regional Tensions
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will proceed without spectators due to regional tensions. Scheduled for March 26 at Karachi and Lahore venues, the decision follows government austerity measures. PCB aims to compensate franchises for lost gate revenue. Overseas players are expected to arrive soon amid security reassurances.
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- Pakistan
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on March 26 under unusual conditions—without fans in attendance—due to heightened regional tensions involving Iran, USA, and Israel.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision, citing government-imposed austerity measures as part of the reasoning behind the move.
Despite the security-related challenges, Naqvi confirmed that Karachi and Lahore have been chosen as the sole venues, and overseas players are expected to arrive on schedule. Additionally, plans are in place to financially compensate franchises for lost revenue from canceled events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- cricket
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- Naqvi
- spectators
- austerity
- venues
- franchises
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