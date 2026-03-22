Akhilesh Yadav Predicts Historic Mandate for Mamata Banerjee

In a confident assertion, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday forecasted a historic electoral victory for Mamata Banerjee in the current West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Yadav highlighted Banerjee's resilience amidst challenges, including alleged manipulations involving the BJP and Election Commission.

Yadav criticized the removal of key officials during the election period, citing it as unprecedented in previous elections. He underscored the BJP's strategic maneuvers, claiming their operations involve extensive personnel deployment and training to influence the polls.

The SP leader also mentioned ongoing preparations by the BJP for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, alleging large-scale cadre training and illicit financial flows to polling booths. The elections in West Bengal are scheduled in two phases with counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)