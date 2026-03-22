Fake Property Dealer's Arrest Ends Year-long Fraud Spree

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police apprehended a man accused of masquerading as a property dealer to defraud prospective clients. The accused, Rahul Paswan, was taken into custody from near Kashmiri Gate as he attempted to flee the city.

Authorities report that Paswan was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2023, following complaints of fraud registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. His fraudulent operations reportedly included garnering trust from buyers and sellers to collect advance payments before absconding.

Paswan, who had evaded arrest for a year by residing in Faridabad, faces charges under multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) related to cheating in 2022 and 2024. Police have linked him to similar complaints in Gurugram and Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)