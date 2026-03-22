Left Menu

Fake Property Dealer's Arrest Ends Year-long Fraud Spree

Rahul Paswan, accused of posing as a property dealer and defrauding numerous clients, was arrested by Delhi Police for multiple cheating cases. Originally declared a proclaimed offender in early 2023, he was caught near Kashmiri Gate after a year of evading authorities while staying in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:46 IST
Fake Property Dealer's Arrest Ends Year-long Fraud Spree
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police apprehended a man accused of masquerading as a property dealer to defraud prospective clients. The accused, Rahul Paswan, was taken into custody from near Kashmiri Gate as he attempted to flee the city.

Authorities report that Paswan was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2023, following complaints of fraud registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. His fraudulent operations reportedly included garnering trust from buyers and sellers to collect advance payments before absconding.

Paswan, who had evaded arrest for a year by residing in Faridabad, faces charges under multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) related to cheating in 2022 and 2024. Police have linked him to similar complaints in Gurugram and Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

Georgia Woman Faces Rare Murder Charge Over Abortion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys Marines Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
3
Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

Cuba Stands Firm: Political System Non-Negotiable Amid U.S. Talks

 Global
4
Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

Deluge Disaster: Hawaii's Aging Dam Threatens Catastrophic Failure

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026