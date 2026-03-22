Andhra Legislator Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

Andhra Pradesh police are investigating a cyber fraud case after C Balaraju, a Janasena MLA, reported a loss of Rs 12 lakh due to a malicious APK file.

The incident occurred on March 6 when the legislator unknowingly accessed the fraudulent link, resulting in unauthorized bank transactions.

Authorities suspect an organized gang with potential international connections and are pursuing leads traced to an ATM in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)