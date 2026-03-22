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Andhra Legislator Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a cyber fraud case after Janasena MLA C Balaraju lost Rs 12 lakh. The incident involved a fraudulent APK file, leading to unauthorized transactions. Suspected involvement of an organized gang with possible international links is being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polavaram | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:22 IST
Andhra Legislator Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud
cyber fraud
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police are investigating a cyber fraud case after C Balaraju, a Janasena MLA, reported a loss of Rs 12 lakh due to a malicious APK file.

The incident occurred on March 6 when the legislator unknowingly accessed the fraudulent link, resulting in unauthorized bank transactions.

Authorities suspect an organized gang with potential international connections and are pursuing leads traced to an ATM in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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