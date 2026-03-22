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Man Arrested for Temple Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

A man from Bihar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly desecrating idols at a Shiva temple on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway. The suspect damaged a 'shivling' and a 'Nandi' statue. Caught by locals, he is now in custody. Authorities replaced the vandalized idols to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:44 IST
Man Arrested for Temple Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
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A resident of Bihar has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh for reportedly vandalizing sacred idols at a temple along the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway. The incident took place at a Shiva temple near Chaurasi crossing, according to police reports.

The accused is said to have caused damage to a 'shivling' along with a 'Nandi' statue located within the shrine. As the story quickly made its rounds, a large crowd assembled, ultimately capturing the suspect. Responding to local alerts, a team of officers led by CO Rajiv Sharma and Inspector Anand Kumar Singh arrived at the scene to take the individual into custody.

Surveillance footage from the temple's CCTV cameras corroborated the events. A case has been filed against Suraj Kumar from Nalanda, Bihar under applicable laws. Authorities have introduced new idols at the temple to ensure peace and community harmony, while the investigation into the suspect's motives continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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