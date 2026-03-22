Tension Escalates: Security Forces Avert Kuki Zo Council Chairman's Residence Storming

Tensions escalated in Manipur's Churachandpur district as a group attempted to storm the residence of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman. Security forces intervened by firing tear gas shells, effectively dispersing the crowd, according to official reports.

This incident unfolded just a day after Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh held discussions with the KZC in Guwahati. The talks aimed to restore trust between the Meiteis and Kukis amid ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023. The northeastern state has been under President's Rule since February 2025.

The meeting, described as an ice-breaking session by the KZC, saw the delegation raise critical issues. The Chief Minister shared his plans to restore peace, appreciating the council's initiative during this volatile period. Security remains tight in the area to avoid further incidents.