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Indian Golfers Shine at Australian Women's PGA Championship

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi impressively finished in the top-10 at the Australian Women's PGA Championship. Diksha ended the week Tied-7 with 8-under par, while Hitaashee finished Tied-9 with a 7-under par. Local star Hannah Green clinched her third 2026 LET title with a score of 16-under par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:15 IST
Indian Golfers Shine at Australian Women's PGA Championship
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Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi made headlines with their top-10 finishes at the Australian Women's PGA Championship.

Diksha Dagar carded a final round of 1-over 72, securing a Tied-7 finish with an 8-under par total. Her performance, marked by strategic birdies, showcased a consistent form throughout the event.

Hitaashee Bakshi, despite early setbacks, rallied with birdies in her final round, ending Tied-9 with a 7-under total. Local favorite Hannah Green dominated, winning her third LET title of 2026 with a commanding 16-under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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