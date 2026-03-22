Indian Golfers Shine at Australian Women's PGA Championship

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi made headlines with their top-10 finishes at the Australian Women's PGA Championship.

Diksha Dagar carded a final round of 1-over 72, securing a Tied-7 finish with an 8-under par total. Her performance, marked by strategic birdies, showcased a consistent form throughout the event.

Hitaashee Bakshi, despite early setbacks, rallied with birdies in her final round, ending Tied-9 with a 7-under total. Local favorite Hannah Green dominated, winning her third LET title of 2026 with a commanding 16-under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)