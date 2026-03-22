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Alleged Assault: Youth and Cattle Clash in Haridwar

A youth in Haridwar was allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes while transporting cattle. The incident prompted police action after a video surfaced online, showing the assault by the group. Following a complaint by the victim, Saddam, five individuals have been detained, facing allegations of violence and threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:13 IST
Alleged Assault: Youth and Cattle Clash in Haridwar
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  • Country:
  • India

In Haridwar, a youth was allegedly attacked by a group of cow vigilantes while transporting cattle. The incident was captured in a video posted online, leading to police intervention.

The youth, identified as Saddam, reported that on March 19, while transporting two cows and a calf, he was accosted near the Kali Temple. The group accused him of intending to take the cows for slaughter, forcibly shoved him into their car, and assaulted him.

Upon receiving the video and Saddam's subsequent complaint, Haridwar police registered a case against the suspects named Pawan, Piyush, Rajan Chaudhary, Abhay, and Saurabh. They were promptly taken into custody, with the police ensuring swift action against the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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