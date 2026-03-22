Left Menu

Ensuring Education Amidst Election Security: Calcutta University's Directive

Calcutta University has instructed its affiliated colleges to maintain regular academic activities despite the presence of Central Armed Police Forces on campuses due to assembly elections. Colleges are encouraged to use online or hybrid teaching methods to ensure the syllabus is completed and students are prepared for upcoming exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:19 IST
Ensuring Education Amidst Election Security: Calcutta University's Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta University has taken decisive steps to ensure academic activities remain undisturbed despite the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on campuses, ahead of assembly elections. A communication from the Controller of Examinations to college authorities emphasized regular classes ''in any mode'' to ensure syllabus completion.

With elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, CAPFs have begun occupying college buildings, leading Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh to suggest online classes where entire buildings are used. In cases of partial occupancy, colleges are advised to explore offline or hybrid teaching options.

In response to complaints of suspended classes, the university urged institutions to maximize available space and shift to online modes. The directive aims to prevent disruptions as the new four-year undergraduate programme under NEP 2020 increases academic demands, critical for student preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026