Ensuring Education Amidst Election Security: Calcutta University's Directive

Calcutta University has taken decisive steps to ensure academic activities remain undisturbed despite the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on campuses, ahead of assembly elections. A communication from the Controller of Examinations to college authorities emphasized regular classes ''in any mode'' to ensure syllabus completion.

With elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, CAPFs have begun occupying college buildings, leading Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh to suggest online classes where entire buildings are used. In cases of partial occupancy, colleges are advised to explore offline or hybrid teaching options.

In response to complaints of suspended classes, the university urged institutions to maximize available space and shift to online modes. The directive aims to prevent disruptions as the new four-year undergraduate programme under NEP 2020 increases academic demands, critical for student preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)