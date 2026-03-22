Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Enforces Accountability Amid Cash Irregularities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took decisive action on Sunday, addressing alleged cash irregularities by ousting Sidhi Collector Swarochit Somvanshi and Guna Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni. The decision followed complaints and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Yadav, during his visit to Sidhi, also ordered the immediate suspension of the general manager of Sidhi District Cooperative Bank, P S Dhanwal. IAS officer Vikas Mishra will replace Somvanshi, while Soni will assume his new role as Assistant Inspector General of Police at Bhopal headquarters. Hitika Vasal has been appointed as the new SP of Guna.

In a firm stance, Yadav emphasized that negligence among officials will not be tolerated, asserting the government's commitment to public welfare and timely execution of government schemes. Officials found hindering progress will face strict consequences, the CM asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)