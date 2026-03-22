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Public Safety or Politics? BJP Chairperson's Bold Move in Delhi's Liquor Scandal

Satya Sharma, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson, revealed illegal liquor operations in Delhi's Chandni Chowk during a surprise inspection. Emphasizing it as a public safety concern, Sharma issued inquiry orders amidst opposition claims of illicit drug trade under BJP oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:16 IST
Public Safety or Politics? BJP Chairperson's Bold Move in Delhi's Liquor Scandal
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In Delhi's Chandni Chowk, a surprise inspection led by Satya Sharma, the chairperson of the MCD Standing Committee, uncovered illegal liquor operations, raising significant public safety concerns.

Sharma condemned the enforcement lapses, blaming collusion between the police and negligence of the MCD for the illicit trade. Calls for strict inquiry and corrective measures were initiated.

Opposition leader Ankush Narang accused the BJP-ruled MCD of ignoring an open illicit drug trade, suggesting political collusion. Sharma refuted the claims, asserting that the issue focuses on public safety, accountability, and transparency, not politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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