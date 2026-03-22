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Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep's Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders plan to sign left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey in place of injured seamer Akash Deep for the upcoming IPL season. Dubey, with previous ties to Sunrisers Hyderabad, has yet to debut in the IPL. KKR has not officially announced the signing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:18 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep's Replacement
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing to sign left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for injured Indian seamer Akash Deep ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The move comes following Akash Deep's diagnosis with a stress reaction in his lower back, ruling him out for eight weeks and putting his participation in doubt for a Test against Afghanistan in June.

Dubey, a 28-year-old bowler from Vidarbha, has been identified as a suitable stand-in, despite not having made his IPL debut previously. He was formerly associated with the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, bringing experience from List A games where he took 16 wickets in eight matches.

While sources from the KKR camp have indicated the decision to rope in Dubey, the franchise has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. The replacement aims to bolster KKR's bowling lineup as they prepare for the competitive IPL season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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