Ladakh's New Chapter: Sonam Wangchuk Calls for Peaceful Progress

Upon his return to Leh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, recently released from detention, stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue in addressing Ladakh's concerns. Speaking to reporters, Wangchuk noted past mistakes and emphasized moving forward with cooperation.

Wangchuk was warmly received at the airport, highlighting the local support. He articulated his wish for fair handling of legal issues related to the Ladakh agitation, hoping the new atmosphere would bring relief to those still affected.

Describing the need for mutual understanding, Wangchuk reassured that any movements would be peaceful, aiming for a positive outcome. He remains committed to resolving issues through dialogue, showing appreciation for communal solidarity in Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)