Left Menu

Ladakh's New Chapter: Sonam Wangchuk Calls for Peaceful Progress

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, emphasizes peaceful dialogue post-detention to address Ladakh's issues. He calls for mutual cooperation and acknowledges past errors, urging a fresh start. Wangchuk's dedication to non-violence and unity reflects in his commitment to resolve matters constructively, honoring sacrifices made during the region's agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:21 IST
Ladakh's New Chapter: Sonam Wangchuk Calls for Peaceful Progress
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Upon his return to Leh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, recently released from detention, stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue in addressing Ladakh's concerns. Speaking to reporters, Wangchuk noted past mistakes and emphasized moving forward with cooperation.

Wangchuk was warmly received at the airport, highlighting the local support. He articulated his wish for fair handling of legal issues related to the Ladakh agitation, hoping the new atmosphere would bring relief to those still affected.

Describing the need for mutual understanding, Wangchuk reassured that any movements would be peaceful, aiming for a positive outcome. He remains committed to resolving issues through dialogue, showing appreciation for communal solidarity in Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026