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Eid Celebration Turns Into Double Tragedy for Family

A family in India faced double tragedy just before Eid, as Rafiq Khan, aged 70, died from a kidney ailment hours after his son Zakil, who had come from Mumbai to care for him, passed away from chest pain. Both were buried together as their village mourned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:19 IST
Eid Celebration Turns Into Double Tragedy for Family
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A village in India was engulfed in sorrow when Eid festivities turned into a time of mourning for one family. Rafiq Khan, a 70-year-old suffering from a kidney ailment, died a tragic death only hours after losing his son, Zakil.

Zakil, a 40-year-old tailor from Mumbai, had returned to his village to take care of his ailing father. However, he succumbed to sudden chest pain on March 19, leading to his untimely death. This incident left the family and fellow villagers in shock.

Rafiq Khan's condition worsened following his son's death, resulting in his demise within 20 hours after Zakil. Both father and son were subsequently laid to rest together, casting a pall of gloom over the community as they gathered for prayers and the funeral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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