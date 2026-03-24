Pakistan: The Key Mediator in U.S.-Iran Peace Talks?

Pakistan is emerging as a potential host for peace talks aimed at resolving the Iran-U.S. conflict. Building on its neutral reputation and diplomatic channels, Pakistan seeks to mediate a truce, echoing its historic role in U.S.-China diplomacy under Nixon.

The South Asian nation, though already impacted by fuel disruptions and public protests due to the Iran war, hopes to leverage its ties with both Washington and Tehran to broker peace. Its existing channels of communication with these nations position it uniquely as other countries face frozen diplomatic relationships.

Bolstering relations with the Trump administration, including crypto-currency agreements and real estate ventures, Pakistan aims to elevate its strategic standing in West Asia. This diplomatic initiative could counteract the risk of conflict spillover into its borders and mark Pakistan as a rejuvenated ally for the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)