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Meta Faces Landmark Legal Defeat Over Children's Safety

A New Mexico jury ruled that Meta violated state consumer protection laws by failing to disclose the risks its platforms pose to children. The verdict followed a seven-week trial highlighting Meta's prioritization of profits over safety, specifically regarding child sexual exploitation and mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:47 IST
Meta Faces Landmark Legal Defeat Over Children's Safety
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A jury in New Mexico ruled that Meta breached state consumer protection laws by not revealing the dangers its platforms present to children. This decision, rendered after nearly seven weeks of trial, marks a pivotal moment in state legal battles against the social media giant.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Meta, owner of major platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, placed profit margins above the safety and well-being of young users. The jury concurred that Meta violated sections of the state's Unfair Practices Act, focusing on accusations that the company withheld information about the risks of child sexual exploitation and adverse effects on child mental health.

The jurors endorsed claims that Meta made misleading or false statements and adopted 'unconscionable' trade practices that took advantage of children's vulnerabilities and lack of experience. This verdict may set a significant precedent for future cases involving social media accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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